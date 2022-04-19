Left Menu

Coal shortage causing electricity crisis in 12 states, says Maha minister

Coal shortage is also due to lack of rakes trains. We require 37 rakes per day, while we get only 26. Each rake can transport 4,000 metric tonnes of coal, Raut said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:08 IST
Coal shortage causing electricity crisis in 12 states, says Maha minister
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said 12 states are facing electricity issues due to shortage of coal and that his department was working to mitigate the shortfall here with micro-level planning.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said there was no load-shedding in Maharashtra for the past five to six days due to this micro-level planning and the power deficit stood at 15 per cent.

He said state-run Mahagenco has set a target to generate 8000 MW electricity, while thermal power plants in the coastal region operate on imported coal, the ban on the import of which was recently lifted by the Centre.

''The state government has issued tenders to import one lakh metric tonnes of coal. Coal shortage is also due to lack of rakes (trains). We require 37 rakes per day, while we get only 26. Each rake can transport 4,000 metric tonnes of coal,'' Raut said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022