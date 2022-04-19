Left Menu

Over 700 climbers from 70 countries get nod to climb Nepal mountains

A total of 262 individuals from 32 teams have applied to climb the worlds highest peak.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-04-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix
The Nepal government has permitted 740 climbers, including 155 women, from 70 countries to scale Nepal's mountains, with highest number of applicants coming from the US.

The Department of Tourism said that the second-highest number of climbers are from the UK, followed by 55 from India.

It said that 585 men and 155 women from six continents across the globe have acquired permission to climb Nepali peaks, including Mount Everest, the world's highest peak at 8,848 metres.

It said that 25 climbers from Russia and one from Ukraine have also got permission to scale the mountains.

The largest number of climbers to secure permission are from the US with a total of 117 mountaineers, including 94 men and 23 women, the Department of Tourism said.

Likewise, 17 people from Nepal's northern neighbour China will be making attempts at the mountain peaks from Nepal.

The government has collected more than Rs 395 million in royalties from the climbers who have been permitted to ascent 21 peaks, including Mount Everest.

Other peaks that have been opened to mountaineers are Amadablam, Annapurna I and IV, Baruntse, Bhemdang Ri, Dhaulagiri, Gangapurna, Himlung, Kanchenjunga, Khangchung, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu, Mukot, Norbu Khang, Nuptse. Phu Kang, Pokhar Kang, Saula, Thapa Peak and Urknmang.

The spring season is considered as the best season to scale Mount Everest. A total of 262 individuals from 32 teams have applied to climb the world's highest peak.

