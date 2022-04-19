Left Menu

Bangladesh commerce minister meets Mamata

Issues like the need to improve infrastructure at the border for trade facilitation, working together for investment in jute and leather sectors, and the possibility of establishing border haats markets came up during the meeting, a statement issued by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission said.Both Banerjee and Munshi agreed that closer collaboration would be mutually beneficial for the business sectors of both Bangladesh and India, particularly West Bengal, it said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:46 IST
Bangladesh commerce minister meets Mamata
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday and discussed issues of common interest in the area of trade and investment and stressed the need for improving infrastructure at the border for trade facilitation, a statement said.

The meeting took place on the eve of the Bengal Global Business Summit, the two-day business event that will start on Wednesday.

"During the bilateral meeting, issues of common interest in the area of trade and investment were discussed in detail. Issues like the need to improve infrastructure at the border for trade facilitation, working together for investment in jute and leather sectors, and the possibility of establishing border haats (markets) came up during the meeting," a statement issued by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission said.

Both Banerjee and Munshi agreed that closer collaboration would be mutually beneficial for the business sectors of both Bangladesh and India, particularly West Bengal, it said. The Bangladesh commerce minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the business summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022