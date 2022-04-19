Bangladesh commerce minister meets Mamata

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday and discussed issues of common interest in the area of trade and investment and stressed the need for improving infrastructure at the border for trade facilitation, a statement said.

The meeting took place on the eve of the Bengal Global Business Summit, the two-day business event that will start on Wednesday.

"During the bilateral meeting, issues of common interest in the area of trade and investment were discussed in detail. Issues like the need to improve infrastructure at the border for trade facilitation, working together for investment in jute and leather sectors, and the possibility of establishing border haats (markets) came up during the meeting," a statement issued by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission said.

Both Banerjee and Munshi agreed that closer collaboration would be mutually beneficial for the business sectors of both Bangladesh and India, particularly West Bengal, it said. The Bangladesh commerce minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the business summit.

