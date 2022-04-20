Left Menu

Kremlin says Russian metal companies facing difficulties from "unfriendly countries"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian metallurgical companies were facing "hostile attitudes" from what Moscow calls unfriendly countries, and that Moscow would come up with a plan to combat this. our companies are experiencing some difficulties," Peskov said. Russia's economy has been battered by Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:22 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian metallurgical companies were facing "hostile attitudes" from what Moscow calls unfriendly countries, and that Moscow would come up with a plan to combat this. "We are among world leaders in this industry, and our metallurgists have begun to face hostile attitudes, ... our companies are experiencing some difficulties," Peskov said.

Russia's economy has been battered by Western sanctions over Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin was due to meet representatives of the metals industry later on Wednesday.

