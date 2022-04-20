Sapo urges to extend helping hand to victims of KZN floods

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has appealed to members of the public to extend a helping hand to the victims of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

This as all Post Office branches in Gauteng have been designated as drop-off points for donations to flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

"There are 199 Post Office branches in Gauteng, and each one is a drop-off point for donations. The infrastructure of the Post Office makes us perfectly suitable as collection points," Sapo Group CEO, Nomkhita Mona, said in a statement on Wednesday.

KwaMashu Business Chamber chair, Sthe Mabanga, said the biggest need is tinned food, clothes, shoes, sanitary towels and blankets.

Donation boxes have been placed at all post offices in Gauteng and members of the public are requested to put any item they would like to donate into the boxes.

The boxes will be sealed when they are full and then dispatched to the distribution points in KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2018, the Post office collaborated with Gift of the Givers in Beaufort-West and other towns in the Karoo to provide drop-off points for bottled water.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)