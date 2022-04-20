Left Menu

U.S. envoy to Libya urges protection of oil revenue from misappropriation

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:21 IST
The U.S. ambassador to Libya Richard Norland urged the country's central bank to safeguard oil revenue from misappropriation, a statement by the U.S. Embassy said. Norland also expressed concern about the shutdown of half of Libya's oil production, saying that forced, prolonged disruptions create adverse conditions for the people.

Libya is currently losing more than 550,000 barrels per day in oil production from blockades on major fields and export terminals, the National Oil Corporation media office said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

