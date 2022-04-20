Left Menu

Montenegro joins EU in banning Russian media outlets RT, Sputnik

Montenegro said on Wednesday it had banned Russian state-controlled media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik as part of sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, following in the steps of the EU that the small Balkan state hopes to join.

Reuters | Podgorica | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:52 IST
Montenegro joins EU in banning Russian media outlets RT, Sputnik
  • Country:
  • Montenegro

Montenegro said on Wednesday it had banned Russian state-controlled media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik as part of sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, following in the steps of the EU that the small Balkan state hopes to join. The European Union banned the two outlets last month over what it called their "systematic information manipulation and disinformation" over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RT and Sputnik were automatically banned in Montenegro under sanctions that took effect last week, local media quoted Branko Boskovic, head of the electronic media council, as saying after the state body met on Wednesday. The sanction means that local operators will be prohibited from broadcasting, facilitating or otherwise contributing to the dissemination of any RT and Sputnik content.

The ban applies to RT's English unit and operations in Britain, Germany, France and Spain. It extends to broadcasting licences or authorisation, transmission and distribution arrangements between the two companies and local operators and internet providers. NATO member Montenegro is home to a large ethnic Serb population that tends to be more pro-Russian, while most Montenegrins see their country's future in the EU.

Montenegro's economy is heavily reliant on tourism and the Adriatic nation normally draws many visitors from both Russia and Ukraine. Many Russians own property or yachts there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022