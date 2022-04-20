Europe must further cut Russia trade, Latvia says

Europe must further reduce its trade with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, including energy imports, Latvia's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"We must be aware that Russia will not calm down for some time, even after the military aggression in Ukraine they will continue to act hostile," Edgars Rinkevics told a joint news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

"We must rethink our cooperation with Ukraine and we need to downsize trade ties with Russia as much as possible. This also concerns the energy sector," Rinkevics said.

