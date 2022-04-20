Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje visits e-NAM lab in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday inspected a drinking water treatment plant and visited the e-NAM laboratory in Mazi Mandi in Odisha's tribal dominated Nabarangpur district. The Union Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, started her tour with inspection of a drinking water treatment plant at Umerkote, built under the Asspirational Districts programme. Once completed, the water treatment plant will provide clean potable water to about 40,000 people at Umerkote township in Nabaragpur district. Later, the minister visited e-NAM laboratory at Mazi Mandi in Umerkote and interacted with farmers who bring their produce to the laboratory for a quality check. "e-NAM creates a unified market to help farmers ssell agri-products, get right price and access real time info, etc. #Aspirational District," the minister said in a twitter post. National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) is a pan-India electronic trading portal which networks the existing APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) Mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.

