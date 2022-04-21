Left Menu

Warehousing firm Segro flags supply chain and cost pressures amid Ukraine war

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 11:59 IST
Segro Plc Image Credit: Wikipedia

Segro Plc said on Thursday the Russia-Ukraine crisis would increase pressure on its construction supply chain and costs as the warehousing specialist flagged rental levels to grow across the group's portfolio.

Supply chain concerns and inflationary pressures would further "tighten the supply-demand imbalance" for its industrial assets, placing more upward pressure on rents, the company said.

