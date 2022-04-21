Left Menu

Fire erupts at 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area; 4 rescued

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:38 IST
Four persons inhaled smoke after a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning and were later treated at a hospital, civic officials said.

The four were rescued from the terrace of the building, an official from the fire brigade said.

The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa building in Khar (West) at around 10.30 am.

At least eight fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other fire-fighting equipment were deployed to douse the flames, a civic official said, adding the blaze was extinguished at around 2.15 pm.

The official said the four persons, whom the fire brigade had rescued, were taken to Bandra-based Bhabha Hospital.

They had inhaled smoke emanating from the fire and were given treatment at the hospital OPD and later discharged, the officer added.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

