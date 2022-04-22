Two drug peddlers in Hyderabad sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment

Two drug peddlers have been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for possessing, transporting of Cannabis (Ganja) in commercial quantity in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday. The accused, Mohammed Ameen and Rameshwar, were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on January 21, 2020 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The DRI, in a press release, said, "The Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Nampally, Hyderabad found the accused, Mohammed Ameen and Rameshwar guilty of the charges of possessing, transporting, export inter-state of Cannabis (Ganja) in commercial quantity, under Section 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 20 years each with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each and in case of default, to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three years." "...in default to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three years under Section 29 of NDPS Act. Thus, the accused are convicted under section 235 (2) of Code of Criminal Procedure," the release further read.

According to DRI, on January 20, 2020, the agency intercepted a heavy goods vehicle that was concealed/covered by another number plate and seized 1335.4 kilograms of Cannabis (Ganja), being transported illicitly in the said heavy goods vehicle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)