Andhra Pradesh: A New Culinary Tourism Hub

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Culinary Institute to transform the state into a culinary tourism hub. The MoU signing ceremony was conducted in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other high-level officials.

The collaboration aims to promote Telugu cuisine on both national and international platforms. The plan emphasizes strengthening food-based tourism experiences while enhancing Andhra Pradesh's culinary identity. Skill development programs are also on the agenda to augment employment opportunities for the local youth.

According to an official press release, the institute will work in tandem with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority to organize food festivals and other tourism events across the state. This initiative seeks to enrich Andhra Pradesh's tourism ecosystem by combining its rich food culture with travel experiences aimed at drawing both domestic and international tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)