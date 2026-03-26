Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has made a significant breakthrough with the first arrest linked to alleged financial discrepancies in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation's fixed deposit receipts. The arrest involves Dileep Kumar Raghav, a former relationship manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The discrepancies, amounting to nearly Rs 150 crore, were discovered in the municipal corporation's records and the balance reflected in the bank's Panchkula branch. According to Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar, substantial mismatches highlighted potential financial irregularities.

Kotak Mahindra Bank claims all transactions adhered to banking norms, with a reconciliation process currently underway. An FIR was registered, citing charges including conspiracy and forgery, as authorities intensify the investigation.