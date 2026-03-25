Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Georgia is quickly becoming a key transit point in global trade, especially along the Middle Corridor connecting East Asia and Europe. But a new study by the Asian Development Bank, prepared with the China Development Institute, makes one thing clear: location alone will not secure the country’s future. To stay competitive, Georgia must shift from exporting raw materials to building a modern, high-value, and environmentally sustainable economy.

Despite strong economic reforms and a reputation as a business-friendly country, Georgia still faces major challenges. Much of its economy relies on low-value exports like copper and basic agricultural goods. At the same time, unemployment remains high and many skilled young people leave the country in search of better opportunities. The result is an economy that is growing, but not transforming fast enough.

Why Current Industrial Zones Are Falling Short

Georgia already has free industrial zones in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Poti, designed to attract investment through tax benefits and simplified regulations. However, these zones have not delivered the expected results. Many factories remain empty, infrastructure is outdated, and the zones operate in isolation from the rest of the economy.

Instead of driving innovation and job creation, they function more like disconnected pockets of activity. Weak links with local industries, lack of skilled labor, and limited government coordination have all reduced their impact. This has made it difficult for Georgia to move up the global value chain.

A New Vision: Comprehensive Economic Zones

The report proposes a bold solution: transforming these existing zones into Comprehensive Special Economic Zones, or CSEZs. Unlike traditional industrial parks, these would be large, integrated areas that combine factories, logistics hubs, research centers, offices, and even residential spaces.

The idea is to create complete economic ecosystems where businesses, workers, and services are all connected. This would encourage companies to cluster together, share resources, and innovate. It would also make these zones more attractive to foreign investors looking for efficient and well-connected locations.

By expanding their size and scope, these zones could help Georgia create more jobs, improve productivity, and strengthen its role in global trade networks.

Building a Circular and Green Economy

What makes this plan different is its focus on the circular economy. Instead of the traditional “use and discard” model, a circular economy aims to reduce waste by reusing, recycling, and regenerating materials.

In practical terms, this could mean one company using another’s waste as raw material, or industries sharing energy and water systems to reduce costs and pollution. Successful examples from countries like Denmark, China, South Korea, and the Netherlands show that such systems can boost both efficiency and sustainability.

For Georgia, this approach is especially important as it moves closer to European Union standards. Aligning with EU environmental rules will not only reduce pollution but also open doors to new markets and attract investors focused on green industries.

Key sectors such as construction, energy, and manufacturing could benefit greatly. Emerging areas like battery recycling, textile reuse, and green building materials offer opportunities for higher-value exports and long-term growth.

What Needs to Happen Next

Turning this vision into reality will require strong policy support and investment. The report recommends creating a national law for these new economic zones to simplify regulations and provide clarity for investors. A clear planning system is also needed to guide development, financing, and operations.

Infrastructure will play a crucial role. Georgia needs better transport networks, modern ports, efficient energy systems, and improved waste and water management. Digital tools to monitor resources and ensure efficiency will also be important.

Equally vital is social infrastructure. Affordable housing, research facilities, and better urban living conditions will help attract and retain skilled workers, especially in cities like Kutaisi.

Each major city has a role to play. Tbilisi can focus on logistics and services, Kutaisi on manufacturing and renewable energy, and Poti on port-based trade and recycling. Together, they can form a connected network of modern economic hubs.

With support from international partners like the Asian Development Bank, Georgia has a clear opportunity to reshape its economy. The shift toward comprehensive, green economic zones could help the country move beyond its current limitations and position itself as a leader in sustainable trade and industry.