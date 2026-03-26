Left Menu

Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

The Economic Offences Wing of Kashmir's Crime Branch searched three locations regarding a fraud during the pandemic. Two individuals allegedly tricked Sanjay Trading Company for government funds. They impersonated officials and created fake documents to siphon funds, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:14 IST
Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch in Kashmir executed searches at three sites in Srinagar and Budgam due to allegations of government fund diversion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investigation follows a complaint by Sanjay Kumar Sahu, who claimed that two individuals, Emad Muzafar Makdoomi and Vikar Ahmad Bhat, fraudulently procured funds under false pretenses for medical supplies.

Preliminary findings reveal deception and impersonation by the accused, resulting in misappropriation of funds from official sources, leading to a formal case and ongoing investigation by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Surge, Impacting Global Markets and Oil Prices

Middle East Tensions Surge, Impacting Global Markets and Oil Prices

 Global
2
Political Showdown: Suvendu Adhikari Leads Ram Navami March in Mamata's Stronghold

Political Showdown: Suvendu Adhikari Leads Ram Navami March in Mamata's Stro...

 India
3
Southeast Asia's Nuclear Renaissance: Powering the Future

Southeast Asia's Nuclear Renaissance: Powering the Future

 Thailand
4
Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh: 13 Dead, 22 Injured

Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh: 13 Dead, 22 Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026