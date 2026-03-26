Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch in Kashmir executed searches at three sites in Srinagar and Budgam due to allegations of government fund diversion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investigation follows a complaint by Sanjay Kumar Sahu, who claimed that two individuals, Emad Muzafar Makdoomi and Vikar Ahmad Bhat, fraudulently procured funds under false pretenses for medical supplies.

Preliminary findings reveal deception and impersonation by the accused, resulting in misappropriation of funds from official sources, leading to a formal case and ongoing investigation by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)