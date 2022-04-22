Netherlands aims to end use of Russian gas by end of year
The Dutch government on Friday said it aimed to end the use of Russian gas by the end of the year.
As part of this effort, the government said it would compensate companies for filling a key gas storage facility at Bergermeer, one of Europe's largest, ahead of the winter.
