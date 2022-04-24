Left Menu

Russian ambassador to U.S. says mission's work 'blockaded' - RIA

The working of the Russian embassy in Washington is "blockaded", with its bank accounts closed and staff receiving threats, state news agency RIA cited ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying on Sunday. Accounts of our two consulates in Houston and New York have been closed by Bank of America," Antonov was quoted as saying. "We receive threats both by phone and letters come...

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 24-04-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 16:27 IST
Russian ambassador to U.S. says mission's work 'blockaded' - RIA
Anatoly Antonov Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The working of the Russian embassy in Washington is "blockaded", with its bank accounts closed and staff receiving threats, state news agency RIA cited ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying on Sunday. "The embassy is in essence blockaded by U.S. government entities. Accounts of our two consulates in Houston and New York have been closed by Bank of America," Antonov was quoted as saying.

"We receive threats both by phone and letters coming... At some point even the exit from the embassy was blocked," he added. Russia and the United States had been locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions long before President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Since then, Russian embassies in Europe have also come under pressure and more than 300 Russian staff have been expelled from European capitals, prompting Moscow to kick out foreign diplomats in response. The Russian ambassador to Poland told Reuters last week that the blocking of his embassy's bank accounts last month could eventually prevent it from functioning, in which case Russia would halt the work of the Polish embassy in Moscow.

Western governments have imposed drastic sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to accuse them of frenzied Russophobia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022