Left Menu

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine rises on Monday

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-04-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 12:46 IST
Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine rises on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with European consumers' requests, which had increased from the previous day.

Requests stood at 68.4 million cubic metres for April 25, up from 51.7 million cubic metres on April 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022