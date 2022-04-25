Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine rises on Monday
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with European consumers' requests, which had increased from the previous day.
Requests stood at 68.4 million cubic metres for April 25, up from 51.7 million cubic metres on April 24.
