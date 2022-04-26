Gazprom informed Poland PGNiG it will halt gas supplies on Wed -PGNiG statement
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:03 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Gazprom informed Poland's PGNiG it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline at 0800 CET on Wednesday, PGNiG said in a statement published on Tuesday.
PGNiG added it will take steps to reinstate the flow of gas according to the Yamal contract and the halt of supplies was a breach of that contract.
It said it has the right to pursue damages over the breach of contract.
