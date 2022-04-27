Left Menu

Orsted still has "no intention" of paying for Russian gas in roubles

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-04-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 02:08 IST
Orsted still has "no intention" of paying for Russian gas in roubles
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's Orsted has not been in dialogue with Gazprom, with whom it has a long-term gas contract, since Russia demanded that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles, it said on Tuesday after Russia said it would turn off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

Russia has threatened to cut off supply to countries who refuse to pay for gas in roubles but Orsted repeated that it has "no intention" of doing this.

"We have not been in dialogue with Gazprom Export since they demanded on April 1 that we pay in roubles," it said in a statement adding that Gazprom has asked it to answer before the end of May if Orsted intends to comply with the requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022