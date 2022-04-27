Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at SDMC scrapyard in Swami nagar, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Swami Nagar district park near Chirag Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 08:47 IST
Visual from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Swami Nagar district park near Chirag Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

After receiving a call, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. According to the fire department, no casualties have been reported so far.

"We received a call around 3:45 am. 12 fire tender was on the operation... around 4:25 it was marked as an A-4 category then it's upgraded to A-6 around 4:55 am. Now the fire is under control and no causality reported. This is the junkyard of the old car," Rajesh Kumar Shukla, Assistant Divisional Officer informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

