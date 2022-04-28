Left Menu

Peru police evict indigenous protesters from China-owned MMG mine

Peruvian police said on Wednesday they had evicted an indigenous community that had established a camp inside a huge open pit owned by MMG's Las Bambas copper mine that had forced the Chinese-owned company to halt operations.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 05:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 05:52 IST
Peru police evict indigenous protesters from China-owned MMG mine

Peruvian police said on Wednesday they had evicted an indigenous community that had established a camp inside a huge open pit owned by MMG's Las Bambas copper mine that had forced the Chinese-owned company to halt operations. Las Bambas, owned by China's MMG Ltd, supplies 2% of global copper and had suspended copper production a week ago due to the protest. Residents of the indigenous Fuerabamba community entered the mine on April 14 demanding to take back what they say is their ancestral lands.

"While respecting human rights...676 police officers from the Apurimac region recovered 100% of the land owned by Las Bambas that had been invaded," police said on Twitter. Three people were injured, authorities said.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Las Bambas was planning to forcibly evict the community on Wednesday. "We are still fighting...and we are going to continue all night," Edison Vargas, the president of the Fuerabamba community, told Reuters by phone. Vargas, however, acknowledged that the vast majority of community members had been evicted by police forces earlier in the day and they were now fighting from outside company property.

It was unclear if Las Bambas will be able to restart production in the short term. A company representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Peru's government declared a state of emergency in the area earlier on Wednesday, a move that suspends civil liberties such as the right to assembly and protest.

The Fuerabamba community was resettled around a decade ago to make way for Las Bambas, one of the word's largest copper mines. The mine has battled against repeated protests and road blockades that have at times forced it to halt production. Getting production started again at Las Bambas would add to global supply, potentially dampening prices, though the mine has faced recurring disruptions from impoverished local communities demanding higher financial contributions from the mine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022