Centre to issue commemorative coin to mark Jawaharlal Darda's birth centenary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:36 IST
The government will soon issue a commemorative coin of Rs 100 denomination to mark the birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda, a former Congress leader and founder of the Lokmat group of newspapers.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the reverse face of the quaternary alloy coin shall bear Darda's image in the centre.

The coin will carry the inscription 'Birth Centenary of Shri Jawaharlal Darda' in Hindi and English on the upper and lower periphery.

''A year '1923' and '2023' in international numerals shall be flanked respectively on the right and left middle periphery of the coin,'' the notification said.

Born in 1923, Darda rose to prominence from humble beginnings and went on to become a successful businessman and later a minister in the Maharashtra government for several terms from 1978 to 1995.

Darda passed away on November 25, 1997.

