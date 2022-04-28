Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom lands record high profit of $29 bln in 2021

Although the sanctions had led to an increased level of economic uncertainty in Russia, Gazprom said the situation did not "call into question the consistency" of its operations. Gazprom also said its 2021 sales increased to 10.2 trillion roubles, from 6.3 trillion roubles in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:56 IST
Russia's Gazprom lands record high profit of $29 bln in 2021

Russia's Gazprom on Thursday forecast a fall in gas output of about 4% this year, in another sign of the impact of Western sanctions against Moscow, after the oil and gas giant reported record earnings for last year.

Gazprom said in a statement that its net profit hit 2.09 trillion roubles ($29 billion) in 2021, up from 135 billion roubles in the pandemic-stricken 2020 financial year, thanks to rising oil and gas prices. The Kremlin-controlled company had previously expected its 2022 profit to surpass 2021's record high, but sanctions by the United States and the European Union over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine have taken their toll on Russia's economy.

Gazprom has been at the forefront of Russia's response, banning gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday after they refused to meet Moscow's demand to pay in roubles. Although the sanctions had led to an increased level of economic uncertainty in Russia, Gazprom said the situation did not "call into question the consistency" of its operations.

Gazprom also said its 2021 sales increased to 10.2 trillion roubles, from 6.3 trillion roubles in 2020. ($1 = 71.8380 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
4
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022