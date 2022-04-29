Left Menu

French economy grinds to a halt in first quarter, worse than forecast

France's economy ground unexpectedly to a halt in the first quarter as consumer spending dropped in the face of an energy price shock and war in Ukraine, preliminary data from the INSEE official stats agency showed on Friday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:14 IST
French economy grinds to a halt in first quarter, worse than forecast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's economy ground unexpectedly to a halt in the first quarter as consumer spending dropped in the face of an energy price shock and war in Ukraine, preliminary data from the INSEE official stats agency showed on Friday. The zero growth in the first quarter marks a sharp slowdown from the final three months of 2021, when the euro zone's second-biggest economy expanded 0.8%, which was revised up from 0.7% previously.

That was weaker than expectations for growth of 0.3% in a Reuters poll of 24 economists which ranged from 0.6% to -0.1%. Household spending, the traditional driver of French growth, fell 1.3% in the quarter as high energy prices and the war in Ukraine hit consumer confidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022