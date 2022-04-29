EU to give countries extra advice on Russia's roubles-for-gas demand - source

The European Commission will provide EU countries with extra guidance on whether they can keep paying for Russian gas without breaching the bloc's sanctions, a Commission official told Reuters on Friday. Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday for failing to pay in roubles, raising fears that other countries could be next, and leaving European Union countries divided over whether sanctions would be broken if they engage with Russia's demand that they effectively pay for gas in roubles.

Under Russia's proposed mechanism, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles. The Commission last week told countries that complying with that scheme could breach the bloc's sanctions. But it also said countries may be able to make sanctions-compliant payments if they declare their payments are completed once the payment has been made in euros and before it is converted into roubles.

"Some further detail on the analysis will be provided to member states," a Commission official told Reuters on Friday, noting that the initial guidance would be expanded. The official, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the essence of the initial guidance would not change, and did not confirm when the extra detail would be shared.

For now, countries disagree on the Commission's advice. At a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday, Bulgaria and Poland said it was confusing, and countries including Denmark, Finland, Greece, Slovakia and Spain said more clarity was needed, officials said. With countries already taking different approaches, the issue threatens to undermine the EU's united front against Moscow. EU energy ministers will on Monday hold an emergency meeting to discuss their response to Russia's demand.

One senior EU diplomat said the ambiguity of the current advice could enable countries worried about their gas being cut to keep paying for supply without fear of legal fallout for breaching sanctions. "In the circumstances, a little bit of a messiness might just be preferable," the diplomat said.

Bulgaria and Poland stuck to their original contracts to pay for gas, before Russia cut their supplies. Other states, including Hungary, have said they plan to pay for Russian gas in euros through Gazprombank, which will convert the payment into roubles.

