Russia says it struck defence factory in Kyiv

Russia says it "destroyed production buildings" at a defence factory in Kyiv.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday that Russia used "high-precision, long-range weaponry" to hit the Artem factory in the Ukrainian capital.

Konashenkov appeared to be referring to strikes on Kyiv that took place on Thursday evening, shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said cruise missiles were used in the attack and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and four hospitalized when a residential building was hit.

Konashenkov also said Russia had destroyed a missile launch site that Ukraine had used to strike the Russia-held Ukrainian city of Kherson.

___ Stockholm: The Swedish capital will rename part of a park near the Russian Embassy to Fria Ukrainas plats (Swedish for Free Ukraine Square) to show "Stockholm's solidarity with the Ukrainian people", the mayor said Friday.

Stockholm's planning department has decided to rename part of Mariebergspark, with the Stockholm mayor Anna Konig Jerlmyr calling it on Facebook "an important mark l against the actions of the Russian regime".

Several European cities have renamed their streets. One of the first was Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, where a quiet alley where the Russian Embassy in the Lithuanian capital is located, changed its name to "Heroes of Ukraine street" in March.

___ Copenhagen: A 25-year-old Dane was allegedly killed in Mykolajiv on April 26 while fighting with the International Legion Ukraine, a unit for foreigners who want to join the fight against Russia, according to Danish broadcaster TV2. The man's name was not given.

In a statement to Danish media, the Foreign Ministry in Copenhagen said it could not confirm the report and was in contact with Ukrainian authorities.

"It may therefore take time before the details are clarified" because the war creates "extremely difficult conditions", the statement read.

The Jyllands-Posten daily, one of Denmark's largest newspapers, said up to 100 Danes have travelled to Ukraine to fight Russia, citing Ukraine's Embassy in Denmark.

