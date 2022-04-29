Core sector growth slows down to 4.3 pc in March
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:32 IST
The production of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 per cent in March against 12.6 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday. The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 6 per cent in February.
During April-March 2021-22, the eight sectors grew by 10.4 per cent compared to a contraction of 6.4 per cent in 2020-21.
