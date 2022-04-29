Poland's PGNiG will deliver gas to Novatek customers

Poland's biggest gas company PGNiG said on Friday that its subsidiaries Polska Spolka Gazownictwa and PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny would provide gas to customers in areas affected by a halt in deliveries from Russian company Novatek Green Energy.

On Thursday, several towns across Poland had their gas supplies cut by the Russian-owned supplier hit by sanctions. "Polska Spolka Gazownictwa based on an order from Prime Minister (...) has immediately commenced realisation of task aiming at recovery of gas distribution to the 10 boroughs...," the company said.

The gas will be delivered by PGNiG's unit PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny. RIA news agency quoted a spokesperson for Novatek as saying that the company was ready to resume gas supplies as soon as possible.

"The end-consumers should not suffer in this situation," he was quoted as saying.

