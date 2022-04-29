Sikh Delegation expresses gratitude to PM Modi; calls meeting 'historic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, hosted a Sikh delegation at his residence in New Delhi. After the meeting, members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to the PM for the work done (seva) by his government to safeguard the interests of Sikhs. Speaking to ANI, first Indian MP in Canada, Dr Ruby Kaur Dhalla said that the Prime Minister has had an opportunity to practice 'seva' on a day-to-day basis.

"Our Gurubani talks about seva (service), and we see that the Prime Minister has had a chance to practice, not only believing in the values and teachings of our Gurujis, but he has had the opportunity to ensure that he practices that on a day-to-day basis," she said. "So on behalf of the Sikh community from all over the world, I would like to thank PM Modi for listening and for ensuring that you continue your seva for so many of the issues that are important to Sikhs all over the world," Dr Dhalla said.

NP Singh, CEO of Sony, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for having inspired them to contribute to nation-building. "I would like to thank PM Modi that he allowed us to organise this sadbhawna event. Sikhs from across the world came here. It always feels good to meet him. His talks are inspiring. What he said at the end was very inspirational. We all got the inspiration that the labour with which we have been indulged in nation-building, if we continue to do so, India will not be behind any country," he said.

Peter Virdee, a social leader recalled the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said that PM Modi has provided justice to the victims' families after 30 years. "I was shocked by the amount of contribution that PM Modi has done for Sikhs. We are very grateful. 1984 is a very sensitive issue for the NRI Sikhs. PM Modi provided justice after 30 years for the families. It is an honour to be here," he said.

Dr Sarabjit Kaur Sohal, President of Punjab Sahitya Academy said that the Sikh community liked the things the Prime Minister has done for them. "We really liked the Sadbhawna atmosphere. During the event, the good things that the Sikh community has done also came to the fore. The Sikhs liked the things that PM Modi has done for the community, especially the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and the event organised at the Red Fort on the Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji," he said.

Simranjit Kaur Baath, an Indian Boxer called the event historic and said that the Prime Minister has done more work for the Sikh community than any other Prime Minister in the past. "It can be called a historic moment that we from the Sikh community have come together from various sections. The work that PM Modi has done for the Sikhs from 2014 till today, has not been done by any Prime Minister. It feels good to see love in his heart for us. We will reciprocate him with love," she said.

Earlier this evening, PM Modi said that the Sikh community has become a strong link in India's relations with other countries. Interacting with a Sikh delegation at his residence this evening, PM Modi said, "When I went to Iran in 2016, I got the opportunity to visit Bhai Ganga Singh Sabha Gurudwara in Tehran. One more unforgettable moment of my life is my visit to the Neuve-Chapelle Indian Memorial in France. It pays tribute to the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World War. This experience is an example of how our Sikh community has become a strong link in India's relations with other countries." (ANI)

