Left Menu

Ukraine to end fuel shortages soon, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine will soon stamp out fuel shortages, even though Russian forces have damaged a number of oil depots, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. This week, Russia struck Ukraine's main fuel producer, the Kremenchuk oil refinery, as well as several other large depots.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 09:08 IST
Ukraine to end fuel shortages soon, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine will soon stamp out fuel shortages, even though Russian forces have damaged a number of oil depots, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

This week, Russia struck Ukraine's main fuel producer, the Kremenchuk oil refinery, as well as several other large depots. "Queues and rising prices at gas stations are seen in many regions of our country," Zelenskiy said in a nightly video speech. "The occupiers are deliberately destroying the infrastructure for the production, supply and storage of fuel.

"Russia has also blocked our ports, so there are no immediate solutions to replenish the deficit," he added. "But government officials promise that within a week, maximum two, a system of fuel supply to Ukraine will be at work that will prevent shortages."

In a statement, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the shortages would be eliminated within a week, as Ukraine's operators had secured contracts with European suppliers. (Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022