Shelling in Russia's Bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal - Russian news agencies
Russian air defences prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the Bryansk region on Saturday, Russian news outlets reported citing the region's governor, adding that as a result shelling hit parts of an oil terminal and adjacent territory. "There are no victims," RIA news agency cited the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, as saying.
"There are no victims," RIA news agency cited the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, as saying. He added that a logistics building at the terminal was damaged.
