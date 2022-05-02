Left Menu

Farmers seek T’gana Governor's help in re-opening sugar factory

They urged the Governor to take steps to re-open the Mutyampet Nizam Sugar Factory, it said.The farmers wanted to also re-open the paddy purchase centre of Lakshmipur Society, which was abruptly closed by the State government without any reason, it said.The farmers invited the Governor to visit their place to see their plight personally.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:36 IST
Farmers seek T’gana Governor's help in re-opening sugar factory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of farmers from Jagtial district of Telangana on Monday met the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and sought her help in re-opening a sugar factory.

"A total of 24 farmers-representatives from Mallapur Mandal, Jagtial district, came all the way from Mallapur Mandal and submitted a memorandum urging the present State government to re-open the Mutyampet Nizam Sugar Factory. The government has failed to keep its promise made in 2014 to re-open the factory within 100 days of coming to the power. It is causing enormous loss to the sugarcane-growing farmers...," a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

The sugarcane farmers are losing Rs 500 per tonne towards transport of the produce to Gayatri Sugar Factory located at Kamareddy. They urged the Governor to take steps to re-open the Mutyampet Nizam Sugar Factory, it said.

The farmers wanted to also re-open the paddy purchase centre of Lakshmipur Society, which was abruptly closed by the State government without any reason, it said.

The farmers invited the Governor to visit their place to see their plight personally. The Governor appreciated the farmers for coming all the way from Mallapur Mandal for representing their issues.

She promised to look into the matter and accepted their invitation to visit their place, the press communique added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022