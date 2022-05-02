Farmers seek T’gana Governor's help in re-opening sugar factory

A group of farmers from Jagtial district of Telangana on Monday met the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and sought her help in re-opening a sugar factory.

"A total of 24 farmers-representatives from Mallapur Mandal, Jagtial district, came all the way from Mallapur Mandal and submitted a memorandum urging the present State government to re-open the Mutyampet Nizam Sugar Factory. The government has failed to keep its promise made in 2014 to re-open the factory within 100 days of coming to the power. It is causing enormous loss to the sugarcane-growing farmers...," a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

The sugarcane farmers are losing Rs 500 per tonne towards transport of the produce to Gayatri Sugar Factory located at Kamareddy. They urged the Governor to take steps to re-open the Mutyampet Nizam Sugar Factory, it said.

The farmers wanted to also re-open the paddy purchase centre of Lakshmipur Society, which was abruptly closed by the State government without any reason, it said.

The farmers invited the Governor to visit their place to see their plight personally. The Governor appreciated the farmers for coming all the way from Mallapur Mandal for representing their issues.

She promised to look into the matter and accepted their invitation to visit their place, the press communique added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)