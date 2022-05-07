Left Menu

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 10:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50.

Recently, on May 1, Oil marketing companies organized more than 5000 LPG panchayats on the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas, where apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of LPG, all out efforts were made to maximize customer enrolment. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a step toward social inclusion by providing Free LPG connection to every BPL household. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 at Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

