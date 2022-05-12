Left Menu

Agriculture sector needs investment, access to modern technologies: Tomar

The minister said Indias exports of agricultural produce crossed Rs 4 lakh crore, which is an encouraging development.Tomar said India is exporting wheat in a big way as global demand has increased amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said there is a need to enhance investment and introduce modern technologies in the farm sector for ensuring higher growth.

Addressing '8th India Maize Summit 2022' organised by industry body FICCI, the minister highlighted that the government has initiated several reforms and launched many programmes including PM-KISAN as part of its effort to double farmers' income.

''The agriculture sector needs investment. Connecting agriculture with technology is the need of the hour,'' Tomar said.

Stating that the maize crop has multiple benefits as it is used as foodgrain, and animal feed, besides making ethanol, the minister said the government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) for maize significantly to augment production of this coarse cereal.

Tomar assured the industry that he would consider the suggestions made by them based on the deliberation made at this summit. He also highlighted that the agriculture sector is very important for the Indian economy.

Tomar said the sector performed exceedingly well during the COVID pandemic.

Farmers produced bumper foodgrains while the government made record procurement of paddy and wheat crops, he added.

The minister said India's exports of agricultural produce crossed Rs 4 lakh crore, which is an encouraging development.

Tomar said India is exporting wheat in a big way as global demand has increased amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The minister said the government is committed to the growth of farmers and rural areas as well as industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

