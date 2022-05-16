Iraq favours stability in the international oil market - minister
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 18:52 IST
Iraq favours stability in the international oil market through cooperation between OPEC+ states to restore the market balance, an oil ministry statement quoted its minister as saying on Monday.
Also Read: Six missiles land near oil refinery in Iraq's Erbil - statement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
Advertisement