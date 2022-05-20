 Timely credit to 100 agro-based startups

Left Menu

Keeping in view the tremendous opportunities for the growth of MSMEs in Assam, the BillMart has decided along with the MSMEEPC to support the state government in entrepreneurial skill development workshops and generate awareness about the use of technologies for the growth of their businesses, Sonagara said.The duo had called on Assam Agriculture minister Atul Bora on Thursday and he urged both the organisations to undertake on-ground survey and establish integrated incubator centres with marketing arrangements.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Export Promotion Council (MSMEEPC) and BillMart Fintech, a knowledge firm, have announced that timely credit shall be facilitated to 100 startups in the agro-based sector.

MSMEEPC Chairman Dr D S Rawat and Billmart Fintech Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jigish Sonagara said in a statement that 10,000 of the 67,000 MSME units registered in the state, along with the 100 agro-based startups will be provided with timely credit during the current financial year. As a follow up of their on-going study on ''North East-A Paradise for Tourism'', the two organizations will hold Invest Tourism Mart in Assam, Shillong, other NE states and metro cities of the country, Rawat and Sonagara said in a statement on Friday. In the proposed Invest Tourism Mart, investors from BIMSTEC and ASEAN countries will participate and the economic counsellors from various countries will be invited, Rawat said. Keeping in view the tremendous opportunities for the growth of MSMEs in Assam, the BillMart has decided along with the MSMEEPC to support the state government in entrepreneurial skill development workshops and generate awareness about the use of technologies for the growth of their businesses, Sonagara said.

The duo had called on Assam Agriculture minister Atul Bora on Thursday and he urged both the organisations to undertake on-ground survey and establish integrated “incubator centres” with marketing arrangements. The minister has also invited the two organisations for discussion session with the officials and assured full support by the state government.

The government's various initiatives for bringing investment and generate employment in Assam has already started showing encouraging results, the minister said. ''We will evaluate various initiatives by MSMEEPC and BillMart and Government shall take necessary steps to empower state's MSMEs for finances, technology, knowledge and more business”, Bora added.

