New French PM says cost of living will be first priority

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 00:05 IST
New French PM says cost of living will be first priority
New French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, in an interview with TF1 television, said the first priority of her government will be purchasing power and energy prices.

Borne said her government's first legislative package after parliament elections in June will focus on helping citizens deal with the high cost of living.

Also Read: France's president appoints Elisabeth Borne as the country's new prime minister, reports AP.

