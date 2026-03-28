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Socceroos Seal Victory and Continue World Cup Preparations

Australia coach Tony Popovic is focused on experimenting with his lineup before the World Cup. After defeating Cameroon 1-0, he aims to try players in unfamiliar roles while seeking victories, balancing preparation and competition as the tournament approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 08:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 08:07 IST
Socceroos Seal Victory and Continue World Cup Preparations

Australia's national football team, the Socceroos, managed to break their three-game losing streak by securing a 1-0 win against Cameroon in Sydney. Coach Tony Popovic expressed satisfaction with the victory, which featured a blend of seasoned players and newcomers, emphasizing the strategic importance of experimenting with line-ups.

The winning goal was scored by Jordy Bos in the closing minutes of the match. This victory comes after defeats to the U.S., Venezuela, and Colombia, and serves as a crucial morale boost for the team as they prepare for the World Cup.

As the team gears up for their next match against Curacao, Popovic remains committed to challenging players by placing them in different positions. He aims for adaptability and readiness in the squad, which is set to face formidable opponents, including the U.S. and Paraguay, at the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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