Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests: Former PM Oli and Minister Detained Amid Gen Z Protest Inquiry

Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak have been arrested following a commission report on last year's Gen Z protests. The recently formed government under Balendra Shah enforced this decision, aiming to seek justice for the suppression of the protest, which led to fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2026 08:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 08:17 IST
High-Profile Arrests: Former PM Oli and Minister Detained Amid Gen Z Protest Inquiry
arrest
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal faced a political shake-up as former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was taken into custody on Saturday morning in connection with last year's Gen Z protest suppression. His arrest follows the newly established government's swift implementation of recommendations from a probe commission.

Also detained was Ramesh Lekhak, former Home Minister and Nepali Congress leader, on similar charges tied to the protest that resulted in 76 deaths. The action is part of the nation's commitment to uphold justice, as articulated by Home Minister Sudhan Gurung, who reiterated that no one is above the law.

The arrests signify a determined stance by Nepal's government, led by Balendra Shah, reflecting a dedication to changing the political narrative and addressing past injustices. Both detained figures are expected to appear before the Kathmandu District Court this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Unveil BJP's Allegations 'Charge Sheet' Against TMC

Amit Shah to Unveil BJP's Allegations 'Charge Sheet' Against TMC

 India
2
Djokovic Withdraws From Monte Carlo Masters Amid Injury Concerns

Djokovic Withdraws From Monte Carlo Masters Amid Injury Concerns

 Monaco
3
Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI: The Golfer's Latest Legal Challenge

Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI: The Golfer's Latest Legal Challenge

 Global
4
The Dynamic Life of Tiger Woods: Triumphs and Trials on and off the Green

The Dynamic Life of Tiger Woods: Triumphs and Trials on and off the Green

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026