High-Profile Arrests: Former PM Oli and Minister Detained Amid Gen Z Protest Inquiry
Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak have been arrested following a commission report on last year's Gen Z protests. The recently formed government under Balendra Shah enforced this decision, aiming to seek justice for the suppression of the protest, which led to fatalities.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal faced a political shake-up as former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was taken into custody on Saturday morning in connection with last year's Gen Z protest suppression. His arrest follows the newly established government's swift implementation of recommendations from a probe commission.
Also detained was Ramesh Lekhak, former Home Minister and Nepali Congress leader, on similar charges tied to the protest that resulted in 76 deaths. The action is part of the nation's commitment to uphold justice, as articulated by Home Minister Sudhan Gurung, who reiterated that no one is above the law.
The arrests signify a determined stance by Nepal's government, led by Balendra Shah, reflecting a dedication to changing the political narrative and addressing past injustices. Both detained figures are expected to appear before the Kathmandu District Court this weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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