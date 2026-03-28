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Former Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli Arrested Amid Gen Z Protest Fallout

Nepal's former Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, has been arrested alongside his home minister following recommendations by an investigative panel. The arrests relate to their negligence in preventing deaths during Gen Z anti-corruption protests last year, which resulted in 76 fatalities over two days. Oli denies the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 08:24 IST
Former Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli Arrested Amid Gen Z Protest Fallout

Nepal's former Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the deaths of dozens during anti-corruption protests last year, according to officials. The protests, led by Gen Z activists, raised allegations of negligence against Oli and his home minister, Ramesh Lekhak, who was also taken into custody.

The arrests transpired just a day after rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah assumed the role of Prime Minister. A Nepali panel had earlier recommended prosecuting the former leader for failing to prevent the violence that claimed 76 lives and catalyzed Oli's resignation.

Police spokesperson Om Adhikari confirmed that both Oli and Lekhak are being held at the Kathmandu Police Office and are due to appear in court on Sunday. Oli, who has undergone two kidney transplants, has since been transferred to a hospital, with his lawyer decrying the arrest as improper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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