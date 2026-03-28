Arrested Godman: Allegations of Deceit and Assault
Hrishikesh Vaidya, a self-styled godman from Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman under the guise of being a divine incarnation. The case originated in Pune, with the victim accusing Vaidya of deceit and assault. He continues to deny the allegations, claiming a false case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-03-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 08:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A self-styled godman from Maharashtra, Hrishikesh Vaidya, was arrested in Pune, accused of raping a 35-year-old woman, according to police reports.
The victim courageously filed a complaint against Vaidya following the arrest of another self-styled godman on similar charges. Vaidya has publicly denied the accusations, stating the case is fabricated.
Authorities have transferred the case to the Hadapsar police station in Pune for further investigation. Initial contact between the accused and the victim occurred online, leading to the alleged crime in December 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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