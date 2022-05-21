Left Menu

Water supply to be affected in north, north-west, west and parts of south Delhi

A further drop in the water levels in the Yamuna river has led to a decrease in the national capital's water production, owing to which water supply will be affected in north, north-west, west and parts of south Delhi and Delhi Cantt., informed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 22:22 IST
Water supply to be affected in north, north-west, west and parts of south Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A further drop in the water levels in the Yamuna river has led to a decrease in the national capital's water production, owing to which water supply will be affected in north, north-west, west and parts of south Delhi and Delhi Cantt., informed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday. The official statement posted by the DJB on its official Twitter handle read, "Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad and maximum possible diversion from CLC towards Wazirabad and flow fluctuation in DSB & CLC also excessive floating materials in CLC DSB at Intake Haiderpur, the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana. However, the situation is being reviewed constantly."

It further said, "Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, however water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. The affected areas are North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cann. and the command area of Deer Park. "Therefore, the public is requested to make judicious use of water. They may also contact the Central Control Room at telephone Nos. 1916: 23527679 23634469 for water-related problems i.e demand of tankers etc. Inconvenience to the public is regretted," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States
3
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
4
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022