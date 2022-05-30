‘Dalit Bandhu’ being implemented successfully: Telangana Minister

The 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme aimed at the socio-economic prosperity of Dalits is being implemented successfully, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said on Monday.

Yadav, who held a meeting on the implementation of 'Dalit Bandhu' with MLAs and MLCs from Hyderabad district, said the programme is being implemented successfully though many people had made critical comments on it initially.

He said 100 beneficiaries per Assembly constituency have been identified in all Assembly constituencies in the first phase of implementation of the scheme, an official release said.

The identified beneficiaries would be provided with Rs 10 lakh each under the scheme, he said.

Some of the identified beneficiaries have already been provided with "units" (equipment etc to start a business) worth Rs 10 lakh, he said.

The government has allocated Rs 17,700 crore in the budget for the implementation of second phase of the scheme, he said.

The State government had launched the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme last year. Under the scheme, each beneficiary would be granted Rs 10 lakh to start any business or trade of choice so that the family can emerge out of poverty.

