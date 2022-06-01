Left Menu

Carcass of elephant calf found in Assam's Nagaon

A carcass of an elephant calf was found by locals in Assam's Nagaon district along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong district border, informed the officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 01-06-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A carcass of an elephant calf was found by locals in Assam's Nagaon district along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong district border, informed the officials on Wednesday. Locals had discovered the body at a pond under the Bamuni reserve forest area near Hatikhuli on Tuesday and informed forest officials.

A forest official clarified that herds of wild elephants often come to the area to drink water. "The area is under Bamuni reserve forest area. The pond is very old. We suspect that the elephant calf was sick," said the forest officer. Later, forest officials with the help of locals took the carcass of the elephant calf out of the pond.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, three persons of a family including two women were trampled to death by wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district. The incident took place at Salbari Angtihara village under the Lakhipur forest range in Goalpara district on Sunday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

