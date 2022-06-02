Left Menu

Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

A bank manager was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-06-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 12:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A bank manager was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. "Terrorists fired upon a bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area cordoned off," police said.

He succumbed to his injuries, police added. Meanwhile, people belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir staged a protest in Jammu and demanded security for members of their community.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two months, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are likely to hold a high-level meeting here in the national capital on June 3 over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory in the last few days, official sources said.

It is learnt that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh will also participate in the meeting that is expected to start on the scheduled date in the first half of the day. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as well as Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldeep Singh and Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, are also expected to attend the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

