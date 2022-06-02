IIM-A, SFarmsIndia launch agri land price index

IIM Ahmedabad in collaboration with agri-land marketplace SFarmsIndia on Thursday launched an agri land price index that will record 'quality controlled' data of prices of agricultural land across the country.

The IIMA-SFarmsIndia Agri Land Price Index (ISALPI) currently provides the land listing data from only six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The index will be hosted by the Misra Centre for Financial Markets and Economy of IIM-A.

''This is a pilot phase. Right now, the data is from six states. By September, we will come up with a comprehensive coverage,'' IIM-A Associate Professor of Real Estate Finance Prashant Das said after the launch.

Unlike financial assets, developing an index for land parcels is a complex task because of visible price differences in different listings caused by a slew of factors, including the market wide supply-demand factors, he said.

The method adopted for the preparation of ISALPI addresses these disparities and ensures accuracy, he added.

SFarmsIndia CEO Kamesh Mupparaju said the index will benefit stakeholders such as policy makers, local governments, environmentalists, investors, real estate developers and financiers.

