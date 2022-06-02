Left Menu

IIM-A, SFarmsIndia launch agri land price index

IIM Ahmedabad in collaboration with agri-land marketplace SFarmsIndia on Thursday launched an agri land price index that will record quality controlled data of prices of agricultural land across the country.The IIMA-SFarmsIndia Agri Land Price Index ISALPI currently provides the land listing data from only six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, it said.The index will be hosted by the Misra Centre for Financial Markets and Economy of IIM-A.This is a pilot phase.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 14:50 IST
IIM-A, SFarmsIndia launch agri land price index
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Ahmedabad in collaboration with agri-land marketplace SFarmsIndia on Thursday launched an agri land price index that will record 'quality controlled' data of prices of agricultural land across the country.

The IIMA-SFarmsIndia Agri Land Price Index (ISALPI) currently provides the land listing data from only six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The index will be hosted by the Misra Centre for Financial Markets and Economy of IIM-A.

''This is a pilot phase. Right now, the data is from six states. By September, we will come up with a comprehensive coverage,'' IIM-A Associate Professor of Real Estate Finance Prashant Das said after the launch.

Unlike financial assets, developing an index for land parcels is a complex task because of visible price differences in different listings caused by a slew of factors, including the market wide supply-demand factors, he said.

The method adopted for the preparation of ISALPI addresses these disparities and ensures accuracy, he added.

SFarmsIndia CEO Kamesh Mupparaju said the index will benefit stakeholders such as policy makers, local governments, environmentalists, investors, real estate developers and financiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022