NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 3 crores from a Ugandan woman at Mumbai airport

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday seized drugs worth Rs 3 crores from a Ugandan woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai on May 28, said NCB on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday seized drugs worth Rs 3 crores from a Ugandan woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai on May 28, said NCB on Friday. The agency seized 535 grams (49 capsules) of Heroin and 175 grams (15 capsules) of Cocaine from a Ugandan woman, added teh NCB.

She admitted to carrying 11 capsules of contraband in her body and was admitted to JJ hospital for further examination, NCB Zonal Director added. The woman was carrying them in capsules hidden in her stomach, stated the NCB Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

