JCI gearing up for raw jute procurement at MSP from July

Jute Corporation of India (JCI) on Monday said it is gearing up for an intensified minimum support price (MSP) operation from July, the beginning of the new crop year, with an objective to prevent distress selling by farmers and also ensure a steady supply of raw jute to mills, an official said on Monday. The agency will conduct its raw jute procurement exercise through 110 purchase centres across the country and plans to engage co-operatives and self-help groups to strengthen the operation, he said. ''We are almost ready for the MSP operation and finalising all operational requirements such as godowns, circulating new minimum support price rates of all grades of jute and procurement modalities. We will be able to start operations from early July,'' the senior JCI official told PTI.

He said the agency will engage ''more co-operatives and SHGs to help MSP operation'' and the number of such associates will be ''increased if the situation demands''.

''We do not have any fixed quota for purchase. We will continue to procure if farmers come to sell,'' the JCI official said.

Industry experts, however, raised doubt over the availability of infrastructure and capability of JCI to undertake a massive procurement exercise in jute producing states like West Bengal, Bihar and Assam. ''The MSP operation by JCI will be critical as a bumper crop is expected next year as per the government estimates. If it fails to meet expectations then farmers will have no alternative but to go for distress selling,'' a mill owner said on condition of anonymity. The MSP for TD5, a raw jute variety, has been increased by Rs 250 to Rs 4,750 per quintal for 2022-23. As per the government data, the 2022-23 supply will increase to 117 lakh bales as against 99 lakh bales in the ongoing season.

''Mills are expected to gain in the short term due to the bumper crop resulting in a lower price. But if traders are able to buy most raw jute stocks due to inefficiencies of JCI, mills and the government will lose. The agency must procure a huge quantity to keep the raw material supply to mills steady,'' another miller said, requesting anonymity. During the raw jute crisis in the current crop year, JCI was expected to take proactive steps to extend its reach for spot procurement of the raw material directly from farmers, which could help discover a competitive price, the mill owner said.

Jute mills are estimated to consume 70 lakh bales of raw jute in 2022-23 as against 66 lakh bales in the current season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)